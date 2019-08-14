Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Trefethen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene N. Trefethen Jr.


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene N. Trefethen Jr. Obituary
Eugene N. Trefethen, Jr.

Jacobus - Eugene N. Trefethen, Jr., age 60, of Jacobus, died peacefully at home, Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born on May 5, 1959 in Exeter, NH, he was the son of Verlie (MacDougall) Trefethen of Dover, NH and the late Eugene N. Trefethen. Gene was the loving husband of Christine (Weiss) Trefethen; they were married May 27, 1995.

Gene was a 1978 graduate of Dover High School in Dover, NH. He worked for many years at the former Textron in Farmington, NH and was currently employed by SalonCentric in York. Gene enjoyed yardwork and taking quiet walks with his golden retriever "Willow". One of Gene's favorite places, where he had many fond childhood memories, was Rye Beach in New Hampshire and he enjoyed walks on the beach there. His main love in life was his family, and Gene cherished the time he spent with them. Gene was a kind and generous soul who was always willing to lend a listening ear. He will be missed.

In addition to his wife and mother, Gene is survived by his children Joshua Trefethen of Mattawamkeag, ME, Kevin Trefethen, and his wife Vanessa of Kingston, ME, Garrett Trefethen of Jacobus, and Lauren Trefethen of Jacobus. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren, his brother Glenn Trefethen of Dover, NH, his sister Candice Pownall of Dover, NH, and his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother William Elwell.

A memorial service to celebrate Gene's life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gene's memory may be made to , 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. .

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now