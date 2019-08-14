|
Eugene N. Trefethen, Jr.
Jacobus - Eugene N. Trefethen, Jr., age 60, of Jacobus, died peacefully at home, Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born on May 5, 1959 in Exeter, NH, he was the son of Verlie (MacDougall) Trefethen of Dover, NH and the late Eugene N. Trefethen. Gene was the loving husband of Christine (Weiss) Trefethen; they were married May 27, 1995.
Gene was a 1978 graduate of Dover High School in Dover, NH. He worked for many years at the former Textron in Farmington, NH and was currently employed by SalonCentric in York. Gene enjoyed yardwork and taking quiet walks with his golden retriever "Willow". One of Gene's favorite places, where he had many fond childhood memories, was Rye Beach in New Hampshire and he enjoyed walks on the beach there. His main love in life was his family, and Gene cherished the time he spent with them. Gene was a kind and generous soul who was always willing to lend a listening ear. He will be missed.
In addition to his wife and mother, Gene is survived by his children Joshua Trefethen of Mattawamkeag, ME, Kevin Trefethen, and his wife Vanessa of Kingston, ME, Garrett Trefethen of Jacobus, and Lauren Trefethen of Jacobus. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren, his brother Glenn Trefethen of Dover, NH, his sister Candice Pownall of Dover, NH, and his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother William Elwell.
A memorial service to celebrate Gene's life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gene's memory may be made to , 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. .
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019