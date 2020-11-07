Eugene Naylor
Spring Grove - Eugene R. Naylor, age 77, passed away at York Hospital on November 5, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Carolyn A. (Riley) Naylor; who passed away just two days prior, on November 3, 2020; together they shared over 55 years of marriage.
Eugene was born in York on April 30, 1943 and was the son of the late Arthur W. Naylor and Helen C. (Raffensberger) Naylor. He graduated from William Penn High School class of 1961 and retired from Cooper Tools, formerly Campbell Chain Co. in York, after 46 years of service. He was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in York. He was also a member of the Vigilant Social Club in York, where he served as Secretary for many years and was a member of a majority of the other social clubs in the York and Hanover areas. He loved auto racing of all types, especially NASCAR, was an avid reader, and enjoyed visiting his children in North Carolina.
Eugene is survived by his children Cynthia Ebersbach of Erwin NC, Ray Naylor. and his wife Dawn of Willow Spring NC and Crystal Cole of Four Oaks NC; his grandsons Joseph, William, and Sean; his step-grandsons Tyler and Caison and his great granddaughters Ellie and Madilynn. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Ralph and James Naylor and his sisters Catherine Brenneman, Hazel Patterson and Maryann McCauslin.
A funeral service in celebration of Eugene and Carolyn's lives will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Rd., York with pastors Sara and Paul Gaussman officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest along with his wife, at St. Paul Wolf's Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the church. Funeral services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Saint Paul Lutheran Church.
