Eugene R. Spittle Jr.
Eugene R. Spittle, Jr.

York - Eugene R. Spittle, Jr., 90, entered into rest Sunday September 27, 2020 at Normandie Ridge. He was the husband of Cecilia M. (Steinbacher) Spittle for 65 years.

Mr. Spittle was born July 25, 1930 in Wilkes Barre, a son of the late Eugene R., Sr., and Catherine (Grady) Spittle. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War and had been employed at the York Dispatch for 32 years. He later was a Courier for two local law firms for 20 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Church, and the Kreutz Creek Valley Lions Club.

Eugene is survived by his wife; daughters Mary Ann Jennings, Cynthia Glatfelter and her husband Steven, Kimberly Vulopas and her husband Sam, Cathy Jo Cross and her husband Nimrod; grandchildren Russell Zeigler, Ashlee Zeigler, Cameron Iati and his wife Mary Kate, Jordan Vulopas, Samantha Vulopas, Jamie Cross, and Jeremy Cross; 2 great-granddaughters; a sister Ann Marie "Nancy" Watson. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law Ralph Jennings, III; and a brother Edward Spittle.

A visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Church 309 South George St. The memorial mass will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. John Kuchinski as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. Full military rites will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard, at the church, following the mass. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Kreutz Creek Valley Lions Club.








Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
