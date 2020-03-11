Services
St Joseph Catholic Church
2935 Kingston Rd
York, PA 17402
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
2935 Kingston Rd.
York, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
2935 Kingston Rd.
York, PA
Eugene W. Poplaski


1944 - 2020
Eugene W. Poplaski Obituary
Eugene W. Poplaski

York - Eugene W. Poplaski, 75, entered into rest Saturday March 7, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Loretta A. (Yurkiewicz) Poplaski for 54 years.

A viewing will be 9-10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Church, 2935 Kingston Rd. York. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with Rev.

Tage Danielson OFM Cap as celebrant. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg, PA. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mr. Poplaski was born September 14, 1944 in Shamokin, a son of the late Veronica T. Poplaski. He was a member of St. Joseph Church and had retired from Voith Hydro. He was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He adored his grandchildren and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City.

Eugene is survived by his wife; children Karen E. Potter and her husband David J., Kyle E. Poplaski and his wife Alison; grandchildren Chase Potter, Olivia Potter, Luke J. Poplaski, and Grace E. Poplaski; an aunt and uncle, brother in laws and sister in laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Leonard Poplaski.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020
