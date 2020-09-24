1/1
Eugene Wise Sr.
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Wise, Sr.

York - Eugene Wise, Sr.,100, entered peacefully into rest on September 12, 2020. Born on September 23, 1919. He was a wonderful father and pappy to those whom loved him dearly.

Eugene leaves to cherish his memory, two children of Red Lion; three granddaughters; five great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, and three children.

In lieu of flowers funeral donations can be made to Gary Grossman, 419 Coffee Goss, Rd, Marietta, Pa, 17547. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved