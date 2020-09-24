Eugene Wise, Sr.



York - Eugene Wise, Sr.,100, entered peacefully into rest on September 12, 2020. Born on September 23, 1919. He was a wonderful father and pappy to those whom loved him dearly.



Eugene leaves to cherish his memory, two children of Red Lion; three granddaughters; five great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, and three children.



In lieu of flowers funeral donations can be made to Gary Grossman, 419 Coffee Goss, Rd, Marietta, Pa, 17547. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









