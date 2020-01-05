Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
1964 - 2020
Eugenia M. Zeigler Obituary
Eugenia M. Zeigler

York - Eugenia Marie Zeigler, 55, entered into rest on January 1, 2020. Born on May 31, 1964 in York, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Kauffman and Flora (Hoffmaster) Zeigler. She was the life long partner of Bruce Adams.

She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Jennifer and Ashley Zeigler; grandchildren, Derrick, Joshua, Kaylas, Alexis, Elijah, and Jayden all Zeigler; Ashur, Levar, Shylah all Fountain; Isayah Wilson and a host of family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York. Visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangments.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
