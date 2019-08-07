|
|
Eunice J. (Johns) Emge
Springfield Township - Eunice J. (Johns) Emge, 78 of Springfield Township, formerly of Timonium, MD passed away peacefully at WellSpan York Hospital on Thursday, August 1st. She was the beloved wife of the Rev. Donald L. Emge. The couple would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary in December.
Mrs. Emge was born in Timonium on November 23, 1940 and was the daughter of the late James A. and Ida Eileen (Stokes) Johns.
Eunice was a graduate of Carin University and Elizabethtown College. She was an elementary school teacher who taught in the Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County school districts. She was a member of the Mason Dixon Baptist Church in New Freedom, where she was a longtime volunteer for AWANA. Eunice was known as an excellent baker, often giving away her tasty treats. She was a faithful and devoted minister's wife who had a great passion for serving the Lord. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren; as well as teaching and helping children.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Donna Hutcheson and her husband Chad of Odessa, FL and Cathi Bomberger and her husband Eric of Manheim. She is also survived by her three grandsons, Caleb, Ethan and Isaac; two granddaughters, NoaKate and Mary; her three siblings, Helen Demsko and her husband Bob, Tim Johns and his wife Colleen, and Phyllis Boulden and her husband John; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Johns and a brother, James Johns.
A Celebration of Life service for Eunice will be begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 10th at the Mason Dixon Baptist Church, 713 Campbell Rd., New Freedom, PA 17349, with the Rev. Terry Felton and the Rev. Dr. David Orr officiating. The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown, is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in Eunice's name be made to River Valley Ranch, 11350 McCormick Rd., Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019