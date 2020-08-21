Eva A. Waltemyer
Red Lion - Eva A. (Godfrey) Waltemyer, 90, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Country Meadows at Leader Heights where she had lived for the past nine months. She was the wife of the late Gene S. Waltemyer.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at New Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1873 New Fairview Church Rd., York with Pastor Paul Bentzel officiating. A viewing will be held from 1-2:00 PM Wednesday at the Church. Burial will be in the New Fairview Church Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born June 23, 1930 in Springfield Twp., a daughter of the late Anna M. (Keeney) and Paul E. Godfrey, Sr., she had worked in the Seven Valleys Sewing Factory for many years in addition to working alongside her husband Gene on their family farm. Mrs. Waltemyer was a member of New Fairview Church of the Brethren and enjoyed making sugar cakes for workers and special events at Waltemyer Sales & Service.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Waltemyer was preceded in death by a sister, Treva Seiling and a brother, Paul Godfrey, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bible Helps, Inc., P.O. Box 391, Hanover, PA 17331 or to York Co. SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail N., York, PA 17406.
