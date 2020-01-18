|
Eva Kate (Rutledge) Wherley
Eva Kate (Rutledge) Wherley, 93, entered into rest at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Leroy M. Wherley.
Born October 15, 1926 in Springfield Township, Eva was a daughter of the late Thomas W. and Kate P. Rutledge.
She graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1945 and attended Thompson Business School.
Eva retired following 30 years of service for JD Leonard Moving & Storage, where she was president.
She was a former member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in York and a life member of West York VFW Auxiliary.
Eva is survived by a son, Michael L. Wherley of West York; a daughter, Mary M. Forry of East Berlin; six grandchildren; five step grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Gregory A. Wherley and Robert J. Wherley; two sisters, Mary Hess and Grace Miller; and three brothers, James, George and Carroll Rutledge.
Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Eva's memorial service at 3 p.m. and the visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in the chapel at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St., York. Officiating will be the Rev. Patricia Snyder, visitation pastor of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eva's name may be made to Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, Inc., The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant Street, 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1938.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020