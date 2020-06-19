Eva Myers
Eva Myers

York - Eva G. Myers, 89, of York, died on June 18, 2020 at Manor Care - Kingston Court. She was the wife of the late John J. Myers. Born in Windsor Twp. on March 13, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Stein) Matthew.

She worked for AMP until she retired in 1989. Eva was a member of Emmanuel U.C.C. Freysville.

She is survived by a daughter Lois Glatfelter and her husband Thomas of Glen Rock; a granddaughter Leslie Calkins and her husband Charles of York and a great grandson Benjamin Lehman.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville with Rev. Christina Fidanza officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmanuel U.C.C. Freysville, 1625 Windsor Rd., Red Lion, PA 17356.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Hellam Street
Wrightsville, PA 17368
(717) 252-1313
