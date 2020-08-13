Evanna Lucille Grass Bowers



Evanna Lucille Grass Bowers passed away on July 26, 2020 at the age of 97. She was preceded to life eternal in 2007 by her husband, Phares A. "Bud" Bowers, and she joined him on what would have been their 73rd anniversary. Evanna was the youngest of three children of E. Maurice and Maggie Grass. A graduate of William Penn High School, she studied Dental Hygiene at Temple University and worked for many years as a dental hygienist in York at a time when female professionals were rare. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Evangelical Church since birth. She was devoted to family and was a parent focused on the education of her children, which was often supplemented with vacation travel. In later years, she and Bud traveled and enjoyed cruises. She also enjoyed card club, feeding and watching wild birds, and watching butterflies on her butterfly bush. Evanna is survived by a son, Larry D. Bowers and his wife Janet, of Southern Pines, NC, and a daughter, Cheri Bowers Jamieson of York; three grandchildren, Geoffrey Bowers (spouse Ruth), Kimberly Bowers Harron (spouse Hugh), and Kelli Jamieson; and four great-grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Isaac, and James. The family will be holding a private virtual celebration of life at a later date. In this time of great social need, the family requests that memorials in Evanna's name be made to the York County Food Bank (245 W Princess St, York, PA 17401).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store