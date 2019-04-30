|
|
Evelyn Chronister
York - Evelyn Romaine (Markey) Chronister, age 94, passed away at home, with her family by her side, on April 28, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Preston E. Chronister Sr., who passed away in 1997.
Evelyn was born in York on her family farm in Dallastown and was the youngest of 13 children of the late Michael and Veartie (Glatfelter) Markey. She was a longtime member of York First Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, family gatherings and was affectionately known as Mamaw to everyone.
She is survived by her daughter Karen E. Browning; her sons Preston E. Chronister Jr., Keith M. Chronister, Michael M. Chronister and Timothy L. Chronister; 17 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, with one on the way, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughters Audrey L. Weaver and Judy H. Kile, her granddaughter Kelly Rae Chronister and 12 brothers and sisters.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402 with Pastor Joel Gibbel officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest next to her husband at New Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday from 10-11AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the , in honor of Evelyn's late husband Preston or to Caring Hospice of Central PA, 101 Good Dr., 1st Floor, Lancaster PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019