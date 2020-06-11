Evelyn L. Krouse
York - Evelyn L. Krouse, 77, died June 11, 2020 at UPMC Memorial. She was the partner of Nan I. Mitzel for 32 years. Evelyn was the daughter of the late Jennings and Grace (Godfrey) Blouse.
Tribute services will be private. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
York - Evelyn L. Krouse, 77, died June 11, 2020 at UPMC Memorial. She was the partner of Nan I. Mitzel for 32 years. Evelyn was the daughter of the late Jennings and Grace (Godfrey) Blouse.
Tribute services will be private. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.