Evelyn L. Krouse
Evelyn L. Krouse

York - Evelyn L. Krouse, 77, died June 11, 2020 at UPMC Memorial. She was the partner of Nan I. Mitzel for 32 years. Evelyn was the daughter of the late Jennings and Grace (Godfrey) Blouse.

Tribute services will be private. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
