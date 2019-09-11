Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mason-Dixon Baptist Church
713 Campbell Rd.
New Freedom, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mason-Dixon Baptist Church
713 Campbell Rd
New Freedom, PA
View Map
Evelyn M. Johnson

Felton - Evelyn M. Johnson, 84, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Ralph A. Johnson who passed away in 1995.

Born in Spartanburg, SC she was a daughter of the late Claude J. and Louise (Fain) Smith. Evelyn was a homemaker who created a warm and inviting home for her family and friends. She wrote beautiful poetry, crafted artwork and loved to garden and tend to her flowers. Evelyn was a member of Mason-Dixon Baptist Church in New Freedom and loved reading her Bible. She will be missed by her family and all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her three daughters Sherry L. Purkey and her husband Stephen of New Freedom, Kathy J. Johnson of Felton and Lori G. Eisel and her husband Roy of Rosedale, MD; four grandchildren Stephen Purkey and wife Kim, Timothy Purkey, Shannon Purkey and Julie E. Craig and her husband Shawn; three great-grandchildren Sofia, Colette and Stephen Purkey; two sisters Vera Simmons and her husband Gerald and Linda Kerns and her husband Lester. Evelyn was preceded in death by a son Terry L. Johnson and two siblings Claude J. Smith, Jr. and Audrey Hines.

Viewing will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 3-5pm at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St. Stewartstown, PA. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11AM at the Mason-Dixon Baptist Church, 713 Campbell Rd. New Freedom, PA with a viewing at 10AM and a service to follow at 11AM with Pastor Terry Felton officiating. Interment will follow in Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mason- Dixon Baptist Church at the above listed address.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019
