Evelyn M. (Markle) Thoman
Glen Rock - Evelyn M. (Markle) Thoman, 96, went to be with her heavenly Father on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at The Pappus House, York. She was the loving wife of the late Earl W. Thoman, who passed away November 18, 2013.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Greenmount United Methodist Church, 4242 Greenmount Church Road, Glen Rock, with her pastor, the Rev. Dr. Dianne Bentley, officiating, assisted by the Rev. Wayne A. Shamer. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Evelyn was born on October 23, 1923, in North Codorus Township, a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Rosa I. (Folkenroth) Markle.
For over forty years, she helped her husband Earl, on their Codorus Township farm.
She was the oldest member of Greenmount United Methodist Church, where she had served on several committees of the church and was a former member of the church choir. She also was a member of the Greenmount UM Women.
Evelyn loved her family and her church family and cherished the time that she spent with them. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, crocheting, doing jigsaw puzzles, playing board games and writing to her many pen pals.
She is survived by three daughters, Joyce E. Markel and husband Stuart of York, Linda K. Wildasin and husband Jerry of Glenville, and Gale S. Thoman of York; a son, Steven D. Thoman and wife Cherie of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, daughter-in-law, Roberta G. Thoman of Glen Rock, eight grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, a great- great grandson; brothers and sisters, Lavern "Bob" Markle of Glen Rock, Jean McLaughlin of Loganville, Ray Markle of York, Doris Goodling of Spring Grove and Lynn Markle of Dover, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Terrance L. "Terry" Thoman, a grandson, Kevin Eugene Markel, a sister, Miriam Thoman; four brothers, Carson Markle, Jay Markle, Barry Markle and Lavere "Bud" Markle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to be made to The Pappus House, 253 Cherry Street, York, PA 17402 or to Greenmount U.M. Women, 215 Bunting Drive, York, PA 17403.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers that provided excellent care to Evelyn, in her home, and the staff of The Pappus House for their compassion and concern the last several weeks.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
