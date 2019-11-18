Services
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
717-432-5312
For more information about
Evelyn Nelson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
15 S. Fileys Rd
Dillsburg, PA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
15 S. Fileys Rd.
Dillsburg, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Nelson


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Nelson Obituary
Evelyn Nelson

York - Evelyn E. Nelson, 81, formerly of Wellsville, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Manor Care Health Services-Kingston Court, York.

Evelyn was the widow of Harold J. Nelson.

Services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 11:00 am in her church, Christ Lutheran Church, 15 S. Fileys Rd., Dillsburg. Viewings will be held Wednesday from 6-8 pm at the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg and on Thursday from 10-11 am at the church. Burial will be held in the Fileys Cemetery, Dillsburg.

For a complete obituary and to sign an online guestbook please visit www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -