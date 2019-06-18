|
Evelyn R. Lunger
New Oxford - Evelyn R. (Doty) Lunger, 92, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at The Brethren Home Community.
Evelyn was born January 5, 1927, in Berwick, the daughter of the late Collins L. and Marjorie M. (Hartzell) Doty.
Evelyn was a member of Cross Keys Fellowship in New Oxford.
Evelyn is survived by her husband and soulmate Leo R. Lunger, of New Oxford, her children, Sandra L. Bittner of Chester, VA, Collins L. Lunger of York, Leo R. Lunger, Jr of York, Beverly R. Reidinger of York, and Carla J. Hoffman of New Oxford, 19 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren, and a sister, Dottie Hupkowicz of Buffalo, NY. She was predeceased by two sisters, Lois Stackhouse and Audrey Doty, and a brother, Collins L. Doty, Jr.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Brethren Home Community Adult Day Care, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 18, 2019