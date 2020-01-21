|
|
Evelyn V. Loyd
Manchester Twp - Evelyn V. (Ely) Loyd, age 97, of Manchester Township, York, died at 5:10 AM Monday, January 20, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran in the Village at Sprenkle Drive.
Born August 27, 1922 in York, a daughter of the late Chester S. and Laura Ann (Krebs) Ely, she was a 1940 graduate of William Penn High School. She first worked for the Army Ordinance Plant during World War II, and then as Secretary and Bookkeeper for the family owned business, Ely Insurance Agency, for 45 years. She was a faithful member of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, where she was also a pianist and member of their choir for more than 50 years. She was a co-founder of the Insurance Women of York, where she served as President and Treasurer. She was also a member of the White Shrine of Jerusalem.
Mrs. Loyd is survived by three sisters, Lois A. McDowell of Crossville, Tennessee, Norma F. Spencer of York, and Karen D. McHenry of Jacobus. She was an aunt to nine nieces and nephews, as well as great aunt and great great aunt.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with her Pastor, The Rev. Stanley Reep, officiating. Visitation will be 9:30-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, 25 West Springettsbury Avenue, York, PA 17403.
A special note of thanks to the many caregivers at SpiriTrust Lutheran in the Village at Sprenkle Drive for their excellent and compassionate care.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020