Evelyn Witmer
York - Evelyn Witmer, 91, of York, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services Kingston Court in York.
Evelyn was born August 22, 1929 in York and was the daughter of the late Edward and Henrietta Mickey Witmer.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Clyde Zimmerman and wife Tracy of Manchester; daughters, Carol Kessler and husband Harold and Connie Posey and husband Donald both of York; a sister, Rosetta Grant of York; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 12 noon, Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Strinestown Cemetery with Pastor James Winter, Sr. Arrangements have been entrusted the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of York. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Rd. Suite C, York, PA 17402-9001 or American Cancer Society
, 924-N Colonial Ave, York, PA 17403.
To share memories of Evelyn please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com