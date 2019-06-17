|
Evva L. Martin
York - Evva L. (Helwig) Martin ,87,of York,entered into the Presence of God on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Royce S. Martin, Jr. Born on December 26, 1931 in York, she was the daughter of the late Edith (Matson) and Daniel Helwig.
Evva graduated from North York High School and was a member of Messiah U.M. Church, North York. She was a loving mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Martin leaves to cherish her memory, son, Stephen Martin, and wife JoAnn, daughter, Kimberly Bates and husband Daniel; five grandchildren, Aaron Martin, Kelsey Gutshall, Mathew Bates, Alexander Bates, Nicholas Bates, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded by siblings, Daniel Helwig, Ethel Reeser, Russell Helwig, Gladys King, Gerald Helwig, and Chester Helwig.
A viewing will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 10 - 11 a.m. at the Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc.,822 East Market St., York. The Celebration of Life Service begins at 11 a.m. with clergy officiating. Interment will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 17, 2019