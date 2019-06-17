Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evva Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evva L. Martin


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evva L. Martin Obituary
Evva L. Martin

York - Evva L. (Helwig) Martin ,87,of York,entered into the Presence of God on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Royce S. Martin, Jr. Born on December 26, 1931 in York, she was the daughter of the late Edith (Matson) and Daniel Helwig.

Evva graduated from North York High School and was a member of Messiah U.M. Church, North York. She was a loving mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Martin leaves to cherish her memory, son, Stephen Martin, and wife JoAnn, daughter, Kimberly Bates and husband Daniel; five grandchildren, Aaron Martin, Kelsey Gutshall, Mathew Bates, Alexander Bates, Nicholas Bates, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded by siblings, Daniel Helwig, Ethel Reeser, Russell Helwig, Gladys King, Gerald Helwig, and Chester Helwig.

A viewing will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 10 - 11 a.m. at the Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc.,822 East Market St., York. The Celebration of Life Service begins at 11 a.m. with clergy officiating. Interment will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now