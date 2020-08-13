1/1
F. Alex Siegfried
F. Alex Siegfried

Hellam Township - F. Alex Siegfried, age 83, of Hellam Township, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Born in Bloomsburg on July 13, 1937, he was the son of the late Follmer A. and Clara May (Miller) Siegfried. Alex was the loving husband of Catherine Virginia "Kitty" Mulder. His first wife, the late Flo E. (Klahold) Siegfried, proceeded him in death on January 20, 2013.

Alex was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He went on to work for I.B.M., serving the company as a field repair technician and as a maintenance technician in their Mechanicsburg computerized warehouse.

Alex was a member of the Train Collectors Association and Westminster Presbyterian Church of York. He enjoyed woodworking, building many doll houses and two full size Wells Fargo stage coaches. He also took delight in many other projects, from building houses for family members to building the coat of armor for the Eastern York Golden Knight mascot for the Eastern York School District. Above all, Alex loved to spend time with his family, especially his 9 grandchildren and 4 great-granddaughters.

In addition to his wife and grandchildren, Alex is survived by his children F. Alex Siegfried, II, Frederick A. Siegfried, Katherine R. O'Donnell, Elizabeth A. M. Crawford, Mary Ellen Siegfried, and Jennifer A. Siegfried.

A Private graveside service to celebrate Alex's life and service to his country, will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. There will be a viewing on Monday, August 17, 2020 from the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 East Market Street, York from 6:00 to 8:00pm.

Contributions in Alex's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (www.alz.org) or the Marine Corps League Honor Guard, 1806 St. Clair Road, New Cumberland, PA 17070.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.








Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
