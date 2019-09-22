|
F. Elaine Taylor
York - F. Elaine Taylor, age 86, of York, died peacefully at SpiriTrust Lutheran the Village at Shrewsbury, on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Born in York on July 19, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John Bernard and Frances (Baumeister) Roth. Elaine was the loving wife of the late John R. "Jack" Taylor, who died on June 23, 2002.
Elaine was a loving homemaker. She was a 1951 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and a 1974 graduate of York College of Pennsylvania. She enjoyed reading and working on crossword puzzles. Elaine's greatest loves in life were her family and traveling. She traveled extensively with friends and family, and especially enjoyed trips with her grandchildren.
Elaine is survived by her son William S. Taylor, and his wife Deb of Glen Rock, her grandchildren Evan, Blair, Blake, Alan, and Ben, and her great-grandchildren Caleb, Corbin, Calysta, Aubree, Owen, Brady, and Camdyn. She was preceded in death by her son Stephen J. Taylor and her daughter Jill A. Taylor.
A funeral service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, with the Rev. Bruce Bouchard officiating. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 to 10:30 am, followed by the service at 10:30 am. A private interment will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elaine's memory may be made to the Hanover Area Council of Churches, PO Box 1561, Hanover, PA 17331.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019