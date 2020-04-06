|
|
F. Marguerite Narber
DOVER - F. Marguerite (McClintock) Narber, 95, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Providence Place Senior Living of Dover. She was the wife of the late Harold W. Narber to whom she was married for 72 years. A daughter of the late Ezra A. and Mabel (Myers) McClintock, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Martha J. Houseknecht and Marie Stackhouse.
A Celebration of Life Service will be private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.
Mom finally hung up her pots and pans to enjoy a banquet with her friends and savior Jesus. She will be remembered by most for the food she served with her hands. She published two cookbooks, served 1000's of plates of food including the many she fed in her back yard. In fact, she never met a chicken that she could not match up with mashed potatoes and noodles.
Mom always had an empty bedroom for anyone, she housed many student teachers from Dover School District over the years.
But Mom will be remembered most by us for her knees, not her hands. As she prayed for God's guidance in our lives and it worked. Survived by her five children, Gary Narber and wife, Bonnie, Donald Narber and wife, Lynda, Peggy Stough and husband, Ronald, Kenneth Narber and wife, Judy and Nancy Yantis and husband, Richard; 11 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren.
Mom also picked up moose heads along the road, kicked bobcats out of barns, stood on the shore as Dad sank the family car and handed out motherly advice like "don't stir old turds".
She lived a long life, one that was a lot of hard work and sacrifice. She did what needed to be done to keep her family safe.
Mom, Job Well Done………Enjoy the Dinner!
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020