F. Neal Krauss, Jr.
York - On Friday, October 25, 2019, F. Neal Krauss, Jr., loving husband of Anita I. Brown Krauss and father of two children, passed away at age 81.
Neal was born on September 15, 1938, in York, PA to F. Neal Krauss, Sr. and Thelma D. Krauss, both deceased. He graduated from William Penn High School, Class of 1957, and attended Elizabethtown College. His career spanned many years at Abbott Labs, Esso NJ Labs, and Givaudan, as an industrial chemical marketing representative of flavours, fragrances, and cosmetic ingredients.
On June 13 he celebrated sixty years of marriage to Anita Krauss and they raised two children.
Neal, also known as Skip, had a passion for the water and all things related to fishing and boating. His enthusiasm as an angler was to embark on the never-ending quest to find the perfect way to catch a fish. This included his fly-tying skills following time-honored traditions as well as his own innovative techniques.
Neal was preceded in death by his parents and brother Herbert Neal Krauss. He is survived by his wife Anita; his two children, a son, Kevin S. Krauss, Massachusetts; a daughter, Karla S. Pace, Maryland; his sister, Neila J. Burrows, York; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, an aunt, Gladys Minichan, New Jersey; and several cousins.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 700 East Market Street, York, with Visitation at 10 o'clock a.m. and Service at 11 a.m. In the hope that he may help others, Neal donated his body to the Humanity Gifts Registry for anatomical study and research. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hershey Medical Center, York S.P.C.A., or St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Bricktown, New Jersey.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019