F. Richard Fisher
York - F. Richard Fisher, son of Floyd R. Fisher, and Elsie S. (Hoffman) Fisher, passed away on May 28, 2019.Richard was born in York, PA on November 7, 1924. He attended York City Schools, and was married to Charlotte G. (Witmer) Fisher, who passed away in 2000.
Richard was a veteran of World War II, serving in the 13th Air Force, 24th Combat Mapping Squadron in the South Pacific.
He was a member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, and is survived by his grandnieces Julie Maynard of California and Jackie Sallade of York.
Services will be private.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 31, 2019