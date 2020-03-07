|
|
F. Shirley Kunkle
Dover - F. Shirley Kunkle, 85, entered into rest at 3:24 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife of Larry A. Kunkle. The couple celebrated 33 years of marriage on May 17, 2019.
Born November 4, 1934 in York, Shirley was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth R. (Simon) Snyder.
She graduated from William Penn High School in 1952 and was a homemaker. Shirley also worked for York Optical in Etters for ten years and Triangle Building for two years.
She was a member of Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed fishing and reading.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a step son, Scott Kunkle and wife, Sherry of Dover; two step daughters, Barbara Witmer and husband, Barry of Manchester and Katherine Hutchinson and husband, Joe of Hanover; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and two nieces, Cathy Robinson and Chris Shearer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David E. Snyder.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Shirley's funeral service at 1 p.m. and the viewing from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover, PA. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, York. Officiating will be April Swope, a family friend.
Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020