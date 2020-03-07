Services
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Resources
More Obituaries for F. Kunkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

F. Shirley Kunkle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
F. Shirley Kunkle Obituary
F. Shirley Kunkle

Dover - F. Shirley Kunkle, 85, entered into rest at 3:24 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife of Larry A. Kunkle. The couple celebrated 33 years of marriage on May 17, 2019.

Born November 4, 1934 in York, Shirley was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth R. (Simon) Snyder.

She graduated from William Penn High School in 1952 and was a homemaker. Shirley also worked for York Optical in Etters for ten years and Triangle Building for two years.

She was a member of Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed fishing and reading.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a step son, Scott Kunkle and wife, Sherry of Dover; two step daughters, Barbara Witmer and husband, Barry of Manchester and Katherine Hutchinson and husband, Joe of Hanover; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and two nieces, Cathy Robinson and Chris Shearer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David E. Snyder.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Shirley's funeral service at 1 p.m. and the viewing from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover, PA. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, York. Officiating will be April Swope, a family friend.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of F.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -