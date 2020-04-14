|
Fae A. Werner
Manchester - Fae A. (Bixler) Werner, 94, of York, formerly of Manchester, passed away, Monday, April 13, 2020, at Normandie Ridge Senior Living Community in York. She was the wife of the late James H. Werner to whom she was married for 70 years.
Fae was born February 15, 1926, in Manchester and was the daughter of the late Milton E. and Sylvia A. (Hake) Bixler.
She graduated in 1943, from Manchester High School in Manchester. She retired from McCrory Stores as an executive secretary. She previously had been employed at York Safe & Lock Company and J.E. Baker Co. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Manchester PA for over 70 years.
Fae is survived by her two sons, Craig M. Werner and his wife, Janet of Manchester, PA and Dennis J. Werner and his wife, Georgina of Raleigh, NC; four grandchildren, Christopher Werner of Dover, PA, Kimberly Baeli (Thomas) of Newton, NJ, Beatrice Werner of Centennial, CO and Sarah Konradi (Christoph) of Centennial, CO; great grandchildren, Emma Werner of York, PA, Ava Swift-Werner of York, PA, Briella Baeli of Newton, NJ, Kira Baeli of Newton, NJ, Wilder Elsaesser of Centennial, CO and Gisele Konradi of Centennial, CO. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Colleen (Bixler) Lowe, of Mount Wolf, PA and June (Bixler) Brickner of Hobe Sound, FL.
We will all remember Fae as a kind and gentle woman and a wonderful loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Fae derived happiness and satisfaction from the simple joys of life; helping and visiting family, spending time with her grandchildren, working in her garden, taking drives in the country and sitting on her patio enjoying a summer evening. She lived a good life.
Service date and time will be announced in the future. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4360 Board Road, Manchester, PA 17345.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020