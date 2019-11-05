|
|
Fairie Grove
YORK - Fairie Ruth (Miller) Grove, 94, formerly of Windsor, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home, where she had been residing.
Born April 7, 1925 in Windsor Twp., child 10 of 14 to the late Chester Samuel and Maggie (Olewiler) Miller. She was the wife of the late Franklin Ross Grove. Upon his death in 1972 they had been married 26 ½ years. Fairie was a life member of (Holtzinger's) Windsor Church of God.
As a child, Fairie attended Cedar Hill one room school. When an adult, she attended Bertha Rosenfield's York School of Hair and Cosmetology. She won a contest and studied at New York's Helene Curtis School of Beauty for a week.
Mrs. Grove worked at several jobs; a waitress at Windsor Restaurant for Raymond Hivner. During WWII, she worked at Reed Machinery and Red Lion Cabinet Company, was a tray girl at York Hospital and later retired from York Hospital as a nurse's aide, after 16 years. From 1957-1972 she owned and operated Fairie's Beauty Shop in Windsor Twp.
Surviving are two sons, Franklin Ross Grove, Jr. (Beth) of York Twp. and Chester L. Grove of York Township; a granddaughter, Sarah Schwarz of York Twp., a grandson, Franklin R. Grove, III of Virginia; a great granddaughter, Emily Rae Grove of York Twp.; and many nieces and nephews, even to the fifth generation. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Loyce Ieleen Grove, seven brothers and six sisters.
Viewings will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion and Monday from 1-2 p.m. The service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home, with The Reverend Dr. Kathy Harvey Nelson officiating. Burial will be in Windsor Church of God Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Fairie may be made to the York's Benevolent Association, 301 Kings Mill Rd., York, PA 17401 or . Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019