Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
Fairy D. Danner


1917 - 2019
Fairy D. Danner Obituary
Fairy D. (Householder) Danner, 102, of Dover, formerly of Mount Wolf, passed away at 5:03 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Providence Place in Dover. She was the wife of the late Harvey C. Danner, Jr. who passed away on May 5, 1994.

Mrs. Danner was born March 23, 1917 in York Haven, Pa., and was the daughter of the late W. Lester Householder, Jr. and Carrie (Reeser) Householder.

She graduated in 1937 from Manchester High School in Manchester. She was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in York Haven.

Mrs. Danner is survived by her daughters, Shelva Kohler and her husband John of Tampa, FL, and Kay Holtzapple and her husband Frank of Manchester; her son Ronald Danner and his wife Kathy of Myrtle Beach, SC; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her 5 sisters and her 6 brothers.

Her service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery in Manchester. Officiating at her service will be Reverend Gary Zortman

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 850 Pleasant Grove Road, York, Haven, Pa. 17370

To share memories of Mrs. Danner please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
