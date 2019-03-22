Fairy M. Plank



York - Fairy M. Plank, age 92, of York, died at 3:10 PM Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Colonial Manor. She was the wife of the late Richard W. Plank



Born on October 8, 1926 in York, she was a daughter of the late Martin and Clara (Spangler) Gentzler. Mr. Plank was a housewife and was also a member of the West York Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8951.



Mrs. Plank is survived by two daughters, Connie L. Sterner, and her husband Robert of Dover, and Betty Webb, and her husband Philip of Gettysburg; three grandchildren, Lisa Lucabaugh, and her husband Mark, Alan Sterner, and his wife Holly, and Matthew Herman; five great grandchildren, Ashley Lucabaugh, Mazie Sterner, Faith Sterner, Alex Herman, and Michael Messersmith; and two sisters, Dolly Bonaduci and Naomi Duncan. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Herman; five brothers, William, Charles, Robert, Steward, and George Gentzler; and four sisters, Sarah Hoskin, Esther Livingston, Beatrice Siple, and Thelma Ruth.



Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 Pm Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Viewing will be 12:30-1:30 PM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary