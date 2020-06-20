Faith N. Kling
Faith N. Kling

York - Faith Noel Kling, 20, of York, passed away on Friday June 19, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD.

A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Friday June 26, 2020 at Salem Union Church Cemetery 99 York Rd, Jacobus, PA 17407 with Pastor Terry Felton officiating.

Faith was born in York on August 17, 1999 and is the daughter of Kathy M. Kling of York, and David N. Stamey Jr. of Red Lion.

Faith was a 2018 graduate of York County School of Technology and had dreams to become an electrician. She had been working as an apprentice electrician with I.B. Abel, Inc. York and is an official honorary member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union (IBEW) Local #229, York.

In addition to her parents, Faith is survived by her twin sister Angel Kling and a sister Alecia Kling, both of York; two brothers, Jeremy Stamey of Virginia and Hunter Stamey of Winterstown; her maternal grandmother Wanda M. Kling; paternal grandfather David Stamey Sr. and wife Andi of Stewartstown; paternal grandmother Mary Long of Florida; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Faith was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Leroy F. Kling.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327, to help defray funeral expenses.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
