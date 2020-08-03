Fay L. (Benedick) Potteiger
Enola - Fay L. (Benedick) Potteiger, 78, Formerly of Enola, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in York Hospital.
She was the Office Manager of Caldwell & Kearns, a law firm in Harrisburg, for 36 years before she retired in 2006; and a 1960 Northeastern High School graduate. Fay was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, New Cumberland; American Legion Post 751 Auxiliary, Enola; VFW Post 7415 Auxiliary, New Cumberland, serving as an officer; and Amputee Support Team of Central Pennsylvania, serving as an officer and board member. She was an avid golfer both before and after her leg amputation, and a member of the Silver Spring Ladies Golf League. Fay also enjoyed traveling.
Fay was born in Strinestown, York County to the late Albert and Dorothy (Kern) Benedick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria Benedick Kahler, her husband Ralph Potteiger, and her companion Calvin Shank.
She is survived by her sister Shirley Ann Benedick Lucabaugh of Dover; her nieces Marianne Speicher Harkins of York, Karen Lucabaugh Costello of Bethlehem, and Melissa Lucabaugh Benton of Dover; her step-son Randy Potteiger of Carlisle; her step-daughter-in-law Vicki Potteiger Kennedy of New Cumberland; step-grandsons Greg Potteiger of Lebanon and Wyatt Potteiger of Scottsdale, Arizona; and many friends, neighbors, and former co-workers.
A viewing will be held from 10 - 11 am Friday in Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services, New Cumberland followed by a graveside service at 11:30 am on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Rolling Green Cemetery, Lower Allen Twp.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests contributions in Fay's memory to either Trinity United Methodist Church, 415 Bridge St. New Cumberland, PA 17070; VFW Post 7415 Auxiliary, 109 Third St. New Cumberland, PA 17070; or Amputee Support Team of Central Pennsylvania, 868 York Rd. Carlisle, PA 17015.
