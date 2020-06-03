Faye DullYork - Faye (Slenker) Dull, 88 of York, died on June 1, 2020 at York Hospital. Born November 28, 1931 to Russell and Emma (Ferree) Slenker. Wife of the late Carl Dull who passed away September 10, 2012.She graduated from William Penn Senior High School Class of 1949. Attended Thompson Business School and Penn State, York Campus. Faye worked at the Danskin Office for over 20 years and was owner and manager of Tollgate Book Store.Faye was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist church and choir, the Dallastown Golden Age Club and Chorus, York Township Goodwill Fire Company No. 1, a social member, and president of the Ladies Auxiliary. A member of the York Township 250th Anniversary committee, Silver sneakers fitness and swim classes at the JCC and the adult coloring book class.She is survived by a son Mike Dull and wife Deb, of York. A daughter Sue (Dull) Berwager and husband Lonny, of Dallastown. Also survived by six grandchildren: Shannon Dull, Florida; Angel (Dull) Dido and husband Louie, Felton; Summer (Dull) Meyers and husband Casey, Kentucky; Abbi Dull, York; Jennifer (Berwager) Keefer and husband Chris, Altoona; and Jason Berwager and wife Shannon, Dallastown; eleven Great Grand Children and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, Faye was preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Dull who passed away on April 20, 2012 and a sister Sherley Dittenhafer.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 397 Tyler Run Road, York, PA 17403.Family will be holding a private serviceArrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.