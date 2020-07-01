Faye E. BondNew Freedom - Faye E. Bond, 76, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Orville J. Bond who passed away in 2010.Born in Baltimore, she was a daughter of the late Harvey C. and Ruth I. (Sterner) Brenneman. Faye was a sales coordinator for Black & Decker in Hampstead, MD and later worked as a sexton for St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Freedom where she was a member.Faye is survived by four sons Anthony D. Bond, Jeffrey C. Bond and wife Mary Kate, John J. Bond and wife Vickie and Todd O. Bond; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and one sister Jean Bowman.Memorial services for Faye will be held at a later date. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., New Freedom is assisting the family during this time.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 25, New Freedom, PA 17349 in her memory.