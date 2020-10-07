1/1
Faye E. (Grove) Shoff
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faye E. (Grove) Shoff

Red Lion - Faye E. (Grove) Robinson, of Felton, accepted the open arms of her Lord and Savior when he called her name on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 4:41 pm at her friend's residence, with family by her side, at the age of 79. She was the wife of the late George "Dewey" F. Robinson, who passed from this earthly life on February 24, 2015.

She was born in York on March 15, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Robert Frey and Almeda Grove. Faye worked in several sewing factories in the area for many years. She attended Bethany Baptist Church in Airville when she was able. She enjoyed putting puzzles together and coloring in adult coloring books, but she especially like spending time with her family.

Faye and Dewey had six children, Holly A. Strausbaugh (Jarrette Harry) of Felton, Lisa M. Garner (Robert) of Mt. Union, George F. Robinson, Jr. (Virginia) of Delaware, Clair L. Robinson of Red Lion, Kim L. Johnson of Red Lion and Shane A. Robinson of Red Lion. She was the loving grandmother of fourteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren and an aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Faye leaves her sister, Esther Robinson of Red Lion. She was preceded in death by her son in law, Jeff Johnson on December 27, 2018 and her four siblings.

Viewing will be on Friday, October 9th, from 10-11 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Faye will begin at 11 am at the funeral home with her pastor, Rev. Rodney T. Stamper, officiating. Burial will take place at Pleasant Grove "East End" Cemetery.

As per our Governor, masks and social distancing will be observed.

Online condolences may be offered at: www.BurgFuneralHome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Service
11:00 AM
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
134 W. Broadway
Red Lion, PA 17356
717-244-4567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved