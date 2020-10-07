Faye E. (Grove) Shoff
Red Lion - Faye E. (Grove) Robinson, of Felton, accepted the open arms of her Lord and Savior when he called her name on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 4:41 pm at her friend's residence, with family by her side, at the age of 79. She was the wife of the late George "Dewey" F. Robinson, who passed from this earthly life on February 24, 2015.
She was born in York on March 15, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Robert Frey and Almeda Grove. Faye worked in several sewing factories in the area for many years. She attended Bethany Baptist Church in Airville when she was able. She enjoyed putting puzzles together and coloring in adult coloring books, but she especially like spending time with her family.
Faye and Dewey had six children, Holly A. Strausbaugh (Jarrette Harry) of Felton, Lisa M. Garner (Robert) of Mt. Union, George F. Robinson, Jr. (Virginia) of Delaware, Clair L. Robinson of Red Lion, Kim L. Johnson of Red Lion and Shane A. Robinson of Red Lion. She was the loving grandmother of fourteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren and an aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Faye leaves her sister, Esther Robinson of Red Lion. She was preceded in death by her son in law, Jeff Johnson on December 27, 2018 and her four siblings.
Viewing will be on Friday, October 9th, from 10-11 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Faye will begin at 11 am at the funeral home with her pastor, Rev. Rodney T. Stamper, officiating. Burial will take place at Pleasant Grove "East End" Cemetery.
As per our Governor, masks and social distancing will be observed.
