1/1
Ferne M. Hursh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ferne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ferne M. Hursh

Red Lion - Ferne M. (Elfner) Hursh, 92, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at The Haven at Springwood. She was the wife of the late John W. Hursh.

Born January 11, 1928 in Red Lion a daughter of the late Freman L. and Velma I. Elfner, she had worked as a seamstress in Dallastown. Mrs. Hursh operated her own small business at home where she could be found sewing and altering clothing well in to her 80's. She was a member of Order of Eastern Star and had served as Past Worthy Matron. Ferne enjoyed country line dancing was active with the Galleria Mall Line Dancers. Along with her husband, she loved square dancing and camping. Her life revolved around the love she had for her grandsons and great grandchildren.

Mrs. Hursh is survived by two grandsons, Jason and wife Lindsey Craley of Red Lion and Brad and wife Brenda Craley of Sunbury, OH; and her two great grandchildren, Landon and Amanda. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie J. Craley.

A private tribute service and burial will be held at Bethlehem Stonepile Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved