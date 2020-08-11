Ferne M. Hursh
Red Lion - Ferne M. (Elfner) Hursh, 92, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at The Haven at Springwood. She was the wife of the late John W. Hursh.
Born January 11, 1928 in Red Lion a daughter of the late Freman L. and Velma I. Elfner, she had worked as a seamstress in Dallastown. Mrs. Hursh operated her own small business at home where she could be found sewing and altering clothing well in to her 80's. She was a member of Order of Eastern Star and had served as Past Worthy Matron. Ferne enjoyed country line dancing was active with the Galleria Mall Line Dancers. Along with her husband, she loved square dancing and camping. Her life revolved around the love she had for her grandsons and great grandchildren.
Mrs. Hursh is survived by two grandsons, Jason and wife Lindsey Craley of Red Lion and Brad and wife Brenda Craley of Sunbury, OH; and her two great grandchildren, Landon and Amanda. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie J. Craley.
A private tribute service and burial will be held at Bethlehem Stonepile Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
