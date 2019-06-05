|
Flo I. (Spyker) Thomas
Wrightsville - Flo I. (Spyker) Thomas, of Wrightsville, went home to her Lord and Savior, after a brief illness, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 2:40 pm at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home, at the age of 80. She was the wife of Ronald E. Thomas, of Wrightsville, to whom she married on December 24, 1958, celebrating 60 years together.
She was born in Freysville, on July 19, 1938, and was the daughter of the late John H. and Erma L. (Leber) Spyker. Flo was a homemaker and a life member of Canadochly Evangelical Reformed Church in Delroy. She loved the beach, collecting Barbie dolls, reading and going for rides in her 1966 Corvair.
Besides her husband Ron, she leaves her three daughters, Sherry L. Young and her husband Edward W. of Craley, Sandy L. Purcell and her companion, Joe Livelsberger of Wrightsville, and Stefanie D. Thomas of Wrightsville and her companion , Lyle Leibhart of Hellam. She was a loving grandmother to, Jeremy M. Young of Wrightville, Danny Young-Ulrich and her husband Jeremy of Huntingdon, and Ashley L. Purcell of Wrightsville, Jennifer Purcell-Ulsh of Thomasville, and great grandmother to, Finley and Maddox Uhrich, of Huntingdon. Flo has three sisters, Gloria Grim (Glenn) of Hellam, Elaine Helder (Robert) of Yorkanna , and Dottie (Dick) Kraut of Dallastown, numerous nieces and nephews and a sister in law, Avis Spyker of Yorkanna. She was preceded in death by a son in law, Marty Purcell in 2003 and a brother, Dean Spyker.
There will be no viewing. Cremation will take place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. Family and friends are invited to extend their condolences and share special memories from 10-11 am at Canadochly E & R Church, 4845 East Prospect Road, York, PA 17406. A Memorial Service to Honor and Praise Flo will begin at 11 am at the church, with her pastor, Rev. William H. Baral, officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience to the family, in the church cemetery, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: Canadochly E & R Church, at the address listed above.
Flo was a wonderful loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was very devoted to her family and their needs, taking care of them in any way she could. If parting has left a void, then fill it with remembered joy. A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss, ah yes, these things I too shall miss. Perhaps my time seemed all to brief, don't lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your heart and share with me, God wanted me now, He set me FREE.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 5, 2019