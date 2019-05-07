Florence E. Duttera



York - Florence E. (Burlew) "Flo" Duttera, age 80, of York, died on April 15, 2019 at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Schuylkill Haven. She was the loving wife of the late Robert B. Duttera.



Born on August 17, 1938 in Lewistown, she was the daughter of the late W. Forrest and Evelyn (Flegal) Burlew. As was tradition in her family, she was the third generation of Burlew women named "Florence Elizabeth," making her Florence III, much to her continued amusement. Mrs. Duttera graduated from Lewistown High School in 1956 and attended Juniata College. She married Robert in October 1957 and had five children.



She was an accomplished piano and organ musician and made a career of teaching lessons out of her home to hundreds of children, adolescents, and adults on her baby grand piano. Active in the York Music Teachers Association, she was incredibly proud of the success of her students on the stage. Many participated, and achieved accolades in, the Dorothy Sutton Performance Festival music festival at both the local preliminary auditions and state festival/showcase recital under her instruction. Mrs. Duttera also encouraged her students to participate in local piano ensemble recitals, featuring as many as 12 pianos with 24 pianists of all ages, duetting together on stage. It was certainly a sight to see and a powerful sound that can never be forgotten.



A devout Christian, Mrs. Duttera served as church organist for many years at various churches in the York area. She is at peace now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Everyone who knew her will miss her warm smile, wicked sense of humor, and infectious laugh. She will be missed.



Mrs. Duttera is survived by four sons, Michael Duttera of York, Scott A. Duttera of Lewisberry, Peter F. Duttera, and his wife Lori, of Chesterfield, Virginia, and Kirk E. Duttera of York; seven grandchildren; a brother, Michael A. Burlew, and his wife Lora, of Harrisburg; a niece; and four nephews. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Mindy Jo (Duttera) Velek who sadly passed away in 2000.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, May 18, 2019, at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Wolf's Church Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Pennsylvania Keystone Chapter, Cardello Building, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.



