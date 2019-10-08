|
|
Florence E. Witter
Conewago Twp - Florence E. "Flossie" Witter, age 87, of Conewago Township, Dover, died at 10:40 AM Sunday, October 6, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of the late George H. Witter.
Born June 4, 1932 in York, a daughter of the late Frances (Hake) Trimmer, and step daughter of the late George Trimmer, she had worked at The Maple Press Company, as well as for Rutter's Restaurant. She loved going to the casinos, playing the horses, and playing the lottery.
Mrs. Witter is survived by a daughter, Deborah A. Lepley, of Dover; a son, George E. Witter, and his wife Darlene, of Dover; four grandchildren, James Lepley, and his wife Bonnette, Steven Lepley, and his wife Stacy, Sherry Cook, and her husband Cliff, and George E. Witter, Jr., and his wife Amber; eight great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Witter, of Thomasville, and Shirley Waltemyer, of Red Lion; a brother-in-law, Harry Witter, of York; and numerous aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, James W. Lepley. "Nan" was so very proud of all of her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Saturday, October 12, 2019, at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester. Viewing will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be in Parkville Cemetery, Newberry Township.
The family would like to thank everyone at Hospice and Community Care in York for all of the wonderful care that was given over the past year.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 235 Saint Charles Way #250, York PA 17402.
KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019