Spring Grove - Florence M. (Kessler) Fleming, age 87, passed away at home on May 18, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Richard E. Fleming; who passed away in 1994.



Florence was born in York on October 2, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Ivan and Stella (Beck) Kessler. She worked for Pfaltzgraff for many years and enjoyed gardening, flowers and traveling.



She is survived by her sons Philip Fleming of Hanover and Glenn Fleming of NY; her daughter Etta Fleming of MI; her grandchildren Justin, Jordan, Aubrey, Ian and Miranda and her great grandson Gage and her great granddaughter Macie Ellen. She is also survived by her brother Clair Kessler and her sister Maryann Beaver. She was predeceased by her brother Ivan Kessler Jr. and her sister Ruth Stambaugh.



A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove. She will be laid to rest following the service next to her husband at Marburg Memorial Gardens in Hanover. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 6-8 pm and Friday from 10-11 am am at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to SPCA of York, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York PA 17406.



Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary