York - Florence J. (Kendig) Marsh, age 87, of York, died at 3:47 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Robert H. Marsh, Sr.



Born March 16, 1931 in Wilkes Barre, a daughter of the late Robert and Nellie (Gusditis) Kendig, she retired from Union Prescriptions where she worked as a Pharmacy Technician. Mrs. Marsh had a very strong faith in Christ and was an avid dog lover. She also enjoyed shopping, jigsaw puzzles, sewing, and crocheting.



Mrs. Marsh is survived by five children, Robert H. Marsh, Jr., and his wife Mary, of Brandon, Mississippi, Linda L. Stoner, and her husband Bob of York, Richard A. Marsh of York, Karen S. Reever, and her husband Mark of Hellam, and Lori A. Toomey and her husband John of Manchester; 15 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and four siblings, Doris Watkins, Donald Kendig, Richard Kendig, and Barbara Bootier.



Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 PM Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York. Viewing will be 12:30-1:30 PM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.



The family would like to give a special thank you to Grane Hospice for the care that they provided to Mrs. Marsh.



