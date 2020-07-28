Florence L. DetterYork - Florence L. Detter (Smith) died peacefully on Sunday July 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Charles U. Detter.Florence was born June 25, 1921 of the late William and Catherine (Blouse) Smith and aged 99 years. She had a brother, the late Leroy H. Smith and sister, the late Rosetta Blouse.Florence is survived by her children, Nancy Koontz and husband Jack, Gerald and wife Iris, Doreen Stearn, Rick and wife Rose, and Judy Detter. She was preceded in death by her son Russel whose wife Mary survives. Also preceding her in death are 5 stepchildren, a grandchild and a great-grandchild. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren.Florence was a wonderful mother, and grandmother lovingly known as "Mammaw". She loved animals, owning several dogs, and she was an avid bird and squirrel feeder/watcher. She enjoyed playing cards and attending many yard sales with friends. She is loved dearly and will be missed by many. We are comforted knowing that Mammaw is now in heaven and at peace among the angels after living a full life.The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Rest Haven for the compassionate care that they provided to Mom for the last several months. Your kindness will never be forgotten.A celebration of Florence's life will be held at the Friends Meeting House in Wellsville, Pennsylvania on Friday, July 31 at 10:00am. All are welcome.