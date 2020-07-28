1/1
Florence L. Detter
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence L. Detter

York - Florence L. Detter (Smith) died peacefully on Sunday July 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Charles U. Detter.

Florence was born June 25, 1921 of the late William and Catherine (Blouse) Smith and aged 99 years. She had a brother, the late Leroy H. Smith and sister, the late Rosetta Blouse.

Florence is survived by her children, Nancy Koontz and husband Jack, Gerald and wife Iris, Doreen Stearn, Rick and wife Rose, and Judy Detter. She was preceded in death by her son Russel whose wife Mary survives. Also preceding her in death are 5 stepchildren, a grandchild and a great-grandchild. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren.

Florence was a wonderful mother, and grandmother lovingly known as "Mammaw". She loved animals, owning several dogs, and she was an avid bird and squirrel feeder/watcher. She enjoyed playing cards and attending many yard sales with friends. She is loved dearly and will be missed by many. We are comforted knowing that Mammaw is now in heaven and at peace among the angels after living a full life.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Rest Haven for the compassionate care that they provided to Mom for the last several months. Your kindness will never be forgotten.

A celebration of Florence's life will be held at the Friends Meeting House in Wellsville, Pennsylvania on Friday, July 31 at 10:00am. All are welcome.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Friends Meeting House
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved