Florence L. Sharp


1930 - 2020
Florence L. Sharp Obituary
Florence L. Sharp

York - Florence L. Sharp, age 90, of York, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Providence Place of Dover. Born in York on January 28, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Charles Keeney and the late Margaret (Schultz) Keeney Hengst. Florence was the loving wife and best friend of the late Harry T. Sharp, Jr., who proceeded her in death on March 6, 2016.

Florence was a 1947 graduate of William Penn High School. She worked as an administrative assistant for the former Allis-Chalmers factory in York. After her retirement, she and Harry enjoyed traveling, especially on their many bus trips. Florence also enjoyed baking and gardening. Her main love in life was her family, and she especially cherished the time she spent with her grandson and great-grandsons.

Florence is survived by her daughter Diane Motter, and her husband Charles R. "Rick" Motter, Jr. of Spring Grove, her grandson Charles R. Motter, III, and his wife Lynnea K. Motter of Farmville, VA, her two great-grandsons D. Barrett Motter and Nathan A. Motter, her brother Donald Keeney, and his wife Kathryn Keeney of Spring Grove, her sister Dorothy Kline of New Oxford, and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service for Florence in Mount Rose Cemetery will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 13 to May 17, 2020
