Florence M. Baum
Dover - Florence M. Baum, 93, entered into rest at 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Rest Haven - York. She was the wife of the late John W. Baum, Sr. They were married 68 years.
Born on September 25, 1925 in York, Florence was a daughter of the late Chester W. and Dora T. (VanAsdale) Zeigler.
She retired from Danskin in 1985 following 21 and a half years of service.
Florence was a member of St. David's E.C. Church in Dover where she was a Bible Study teacher. She was also a member of the Heritage Senior Center in Dover and Mt. Wolf Senior Center.
Florence is survived by two daughters, Debra S. Hilbert and Dora "Dodie" M. Esbenshade, both of Dover; two sons, Bruce L. Baum of Lanham, MD, and John W. Baum, Jr. of Pittsville, MD; 15 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a great granddaughter; three sisters, Mary Nagle, Ethel S. Eisenhart and Ruth E. Chronister; and two brothers, Clyde G. and Howard Zeigler.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Florence's funeral at 10:30 a.m. and the viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. David's E.C. Church, 2411 Oakland Rd., Dover. Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. N. Patrick Teaford. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. David's E.C. Church Anna Pinkerton Agape Fund, 2411 Oakland Rd., Dover, PA 17315.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 23, 2019