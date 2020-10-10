Florence M. BerkheimerYork - Florence M. (Myers) Berkheimer, 97, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Pleasant Acres, York. She was the wife of the late Lloyd F. Berkheimer, who died September of 1994.Mrs. Berkheimer was born in Kralltown, September 24, 1923, daughter of the late Wilson E. and Clista E. (Chronister) Myers.She was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church, York.Florence was employed by the York Junior College cafeteria and retired from the former McCrory Distribution Center warehouse.She is survived by a daughter, Jeannie E. McSherry and her husband, Rick of New Freedom; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Lonnie Fry; six sisters, Gretna McGregor, Reba Laughman, Velma Ziegler, Mary Shellenberger, Ruth Dutery and Helen Cooke; and three brothers, Ammon, Glenn and Carl Myers.There will be a viewing held from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh), PA. Burial will be private in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York.The family would like to thank the staff of Pleasant Acres for their loving care and compassion.*We request that all who plan to attend the viewing, that you please wear a mask.