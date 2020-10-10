1/1
Florence M. Berkheimer
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence M. Berkheimer

York - Florence M. (Myers) Berkheimer, 97, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Pleasant Acres, York. She was the wife of the late Lloyd F. Berkheimer, who died September of 1994.

Mrs. Berkheimer was born in Kralltown, September 24, 1923, daughter of the late Wilson E. and Clista E. (Chronister) Myers.

She was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church, York.

Florence was employed by the York Junior College cafeteria and retired from the former McCrory Distribution Center warehouse.

She is survived by a daughter, Jeannie E. McSherry and her husband, Rick of New Freedom; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Lonnie Fry; six sisters, Gretna McGregor, Reba Laughman, Velma Ziegler, Mary Shellenberger, Ruth Dutery and Helen Cooke; and three brothers, Ammon, Glenn and Carl Myers.

There will be a viewing held from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh), PA. Burial will be private in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York.

The family would like to thank the staff of Pleasant Acres for their loving care and compassion.

*We request that all who plan to attend the viewing, that you please wear a mask.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved