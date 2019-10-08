|
|
Florence R. Myers
New Oxford - Florence R. Myers, 91, of the Brethren Home Community, New Oxford and formerly of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 at UPMC Hanover Hospital. She was the loving wife of John R. Myers who died November 22, 2001.
Born December 24, 1927 in Nashville, PA, she was the daughter of Clair R. and Fairy M. (Leese) Bollinger.
Florence retired from the Brethren Home with over 22 years of service. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover and a 1945 graduate of West York High School. Florence enjoyed playing Bingo, Bridge, word search, word puzzles, working on art projects and spending time with her friends and family.
Surviving is one daughter, Julie A. Livelsberger and husband Francis "Fritz" of Hanover; one grandson, John R. Livelsberger and wife Lexie of Mechanicsburg and two great-grandchildren, Ella Jayne and Maxwell Fritz Livelsberger. She was preceded in death by a son, Stephen J. Myers and two brothers, Charles L. and Allen F. Bollinger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third Street, Hanover with Rev. Michael P. Reid as celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. with prayers at 8:00 p.m.
The family wishes a big thank you to her special caregivers at the Brethren Home.
Contributions in memory of Florence may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Raise the Cross Fund, 220 Third St., Hanover, PA 17331.
