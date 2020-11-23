Florine M. (Boyd) DellerDallastown - Florine M. (Boyd) Deller, 89, of Dallastown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Dean A. Deller. The couple was married for 62 years until his passing in 2017.Mrs. Deller was born in Windsor Township on October 7, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Truman and Velma (Schmuck) Boyd.Florine had many fond memories working at Happy Jim Tobacco Factory in Red Lion before she started her family and became a dedicated homemaker. She was well known for the cakes and pies she baked. Florine was a long time member of the Red Lion Bible Church. She will be missed and is remembered for the special person that she was, a devoted wife and mother who was always there for her family.She is survived by her daughter, Diane Gurreri and her husband Rick of Dallastown; son, Vincent Deller of York; a grandson, Matthew Gurreri and his wife Lea; four granddaughters, Gina Gurreri, Nicole Gurreri, Sarah Deller and Allison L. Thompson; and two great granddaughters, Josephine and Elsie Gurreri. She is also survived by a sister, Linda Arnold; as well as many nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis and his wife Joan and Dwight Deller; two daughters, Sheila Deller and infant, Catherine Deller; as well as two sisters, June Flinchbaugh and Doris Boyd and two brothers, Ray and Wayne Boyd.A funeral service to honor Florine's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 27th at the Red Lion Bible Church, 105 Springvale Rd., Red Lion, PA 17356, with her Pastor Steve A. Schmuck officiating. A viewing will be held at the church on Friday and will begin at 10:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment will follow in Dallastown Union Cemetery.Memorial contributions in Florine's name can be made to the Red Lion Bible Church at the address listed above.The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.To share condolences, please visit