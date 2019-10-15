|
In Loving Memory of
Florine Simpson
6/18/1934 - 11/1/2007
Gone for twelve years, already.
Those we hold most dearly never truly leave us, they live on forever in ourt hearts and memories.
We still love and miss you every day.
Unseen, unheard but always near.
It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone.
You took a part of us with you.
Lovingly Remembered By,
Husband Chuck, Children Chearyl, Tom,
Joe, Pat and Bill,
Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Nov. 1, 2019