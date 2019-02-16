|
|
Florus I. (Dellinger) Saltzgiver
York - Florus I. (Dellinger) Saltzgiver, 97, of York, passed away February 8, 2019, at her residence. Born February 21, 1921, in Stewartstown, she was daughter of the late Harry and Gertrude Dellinger.
Florus was a member of Advent Lutheran Church, Green Thumb Garden Club of Red Lion, Women's Club of York, and was in the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
Surviving are her son, Alan Saltzgiver of York; granddaughter, Melissa Hyde of GA; grandson, Stanley Saltzgiver of TX; great-grandson, Ayden Hyde of GA; and sister, Erma Wilson of Stewartstown.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles E. "Pat" Saltzgiver; and 8 siblings.
There will be no viewing. Service will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 E. Market St., York, PA 17402.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2019