John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Floyd E. Heikes Jr. Obituary
Floyd E. Heikes, Jr.

York - Floyd E. Heikes, Jr., 95, passed away on February 21, 2020 at Rest Haven - York. His wife, Deloris, 84, preceded him in death on May 25, 2019.

Floyd has six children, Marcelene Rodgers of TN (deceased), Roger Heikes of VA, Jeannette Ambrosius of York, Deborah Heikes of NM, Jeffery Heikes of Selinsgrove, and Sandra Heikes of Carlisle. He also has 8 grandchildren, 9 great and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Floyd was a WWII Army veteran decorated with a purple heart. During his life he had worked at York Haven Paper Mill, McCrory's Distribution Center as a guard, and retired from York County Prison as a guard.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm at John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York, on Tuesday, February 25. Viewing will be from 1:00 pm to time of service. Floyd's resting place will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery in the Defender of the Flag section, with full military honors.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
